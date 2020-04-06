Social Send Trading Up 23.3% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Social Send has a total market cap of $153,604.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016594 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003607 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

