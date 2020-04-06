SocialCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1,530.21 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $1,530.21 and $5.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.