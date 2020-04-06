Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) recently:

4/3/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

4/2/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Shares of SQM opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

