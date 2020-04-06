Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Barclays cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.07. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

