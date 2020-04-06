Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.53 ($38.99).

ETR SOW opened at €27.26 ($31.70) on Monday. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1-year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.58 and a 200-day moving average of €29.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

