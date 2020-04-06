Solaris Achieves Market Cap of $363,597.40 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $363,597.40 and $21,908.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solaris has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,823,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,823,670 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Cryptohub, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.