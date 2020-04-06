Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

SONM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.76 on Monday. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

