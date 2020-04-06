SophiaTX Price Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $163,241.81 and approximately $6,420.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Liquid. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.04661141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036990 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

