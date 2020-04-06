SounDAC Reaches Market Cap of $51,948.93 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a total market cap of $51,948.93 and $53,385.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.