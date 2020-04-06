South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) Director Buys C$10,500.00 in Stock

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) Director Sun Tzu Ventures Inc. purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,827,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,975.87.

CVE STS remained flat at $C$0.04 on Monday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,452. South Star Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of South Star Mining from C$0.57 to C$0.53 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

South Star Mining Company Profile

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

