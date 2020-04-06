Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the highest is $5.29 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $21.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $23.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.54 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

