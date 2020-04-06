Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently:

3/25/2020 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/17/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “reduce” rating.

3/13/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/2/2020 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

