Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 213,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

