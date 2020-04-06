S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $275.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $298.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $11.01 on Monday, reaching $249.81. 114,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

