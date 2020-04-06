SpaceChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $878,431.23 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $878,431.23 and approximately $185,158.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, EXX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.