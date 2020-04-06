SparksPay Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. SparksPay has a market cap of $6,174.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.