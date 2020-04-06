SparksPay Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $5,920.80 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

