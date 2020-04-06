SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Shares Bought by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned about 10.58% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,297,000.

Shares of SYE stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

