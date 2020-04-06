SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $77.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.