SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,172,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,357,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 229,077 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 740,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,774. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

