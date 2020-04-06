Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

