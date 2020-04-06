Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

SPE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

