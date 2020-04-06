Spectiv (SIG) Achieves Market Cap of $20,026.39

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. Spectiv has a total market cap of $20,026.39 and $57.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 55.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

