Spectrecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,264.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bisq, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $2,264.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005834 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.02446548 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008120 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

