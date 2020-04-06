Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,500 ($46.04). HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

SXS has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,243 ($29.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,568.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,637.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Analysts predict that Spectris will post 17118.0003617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Insiders bought 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,008 in the last quarter.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

