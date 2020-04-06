Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 584.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,308,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

