Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Spectrum Brands worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

