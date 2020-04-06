Spendcoin Trading Up 46.2% Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $178,150.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.02631864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00205785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

