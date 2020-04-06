Sphere Achieves Market Cap of $589,530.77 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market cap of $589,530.77 and $79.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032719 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059980 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,324.89 or 0.99268538 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00066921 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

