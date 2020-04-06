Spiking (SPIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $631,825.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $424,221.89 and $631,825.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.04663833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

