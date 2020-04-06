SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Reaches $210,481.76

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $210,481.76 and $49.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $10.39 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061637 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00993809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00174944 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00234482 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007248 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00063193 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

