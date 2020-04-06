Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,237.50 ($108.36).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 9,680 ($127.33) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

LON SPX traded down GBX 150 ($1.97) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,710 ($101.42). 217,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,610.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,521.56. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

