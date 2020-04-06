Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

