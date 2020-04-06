Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,193 shares of company stock worth $11,310,870. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,230,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,366,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $10.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 813,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,674. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.