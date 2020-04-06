Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $122.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter worth $4,524,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

