Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $122.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $5,602,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $204,661,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

