Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

SFM stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 325,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,930. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $34,210,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

