SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of SPS Commerce worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 138,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 20,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $1,246,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,208.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.