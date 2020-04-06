SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,390 at Jefferies Financial Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,390 ($18.28) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,431.29 ($18.83).

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,087 ($14.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,441.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.88. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.