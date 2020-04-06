St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 830 ($10.92) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,153 ($15.17). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STJ. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,081.90 ($14.23).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 743.60 ($9.78) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 939.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

