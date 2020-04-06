Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.00 ($56.98).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €32.74 ($38.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.