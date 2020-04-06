StableUSD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $536,214.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $536,214.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00014075 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,015,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,806 tokens. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

