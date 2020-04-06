Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Stag Industrial worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 390,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 371,481 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 300,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE STAG traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

