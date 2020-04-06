Stakenet 1-Day Volume Reaches $186,932.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $186,932.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00055323 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00987580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,290,409 coins and its circulating supply is 96,893,090 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

