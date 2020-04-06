Stakinglab (LABX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $82.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $6,150.41 and $82.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00333865 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00419962 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006514 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,913,732 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

