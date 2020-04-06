Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

SLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price (down from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.55 ($3.51).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.46. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

