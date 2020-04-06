Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.01 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and $5.54 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.04632091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,779,217 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

