Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Nomura

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Nomura from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 316,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after acquiring an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

