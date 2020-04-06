Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

