Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $60.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

SBUX stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,168,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,348. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

